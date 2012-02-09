The Boss Of Irish Budget Airline Ryanair Had To Be Protected By Spanish Police When An Angry Mob Attacked

Controversial Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary had to call for police protection after an angry mob of unemployed Spanair workers sought to attack him, Irish Central reports.



O’Leary had been at Bilbao Airport in Spain announcing new Ryanair routes when he apparently flashed a “v for victory” sign at the workers, who were protesting the loss of their jobs after the collapse of Spain’s fourth largest airline.

The announcement at Bilbao airport seems to tie into a strategy by O’Leary to move into areas when other airlines, crushed by the euro crisis, pull out. When Hungary’s Malev suspended operations earlier this week, the Irish budget airline announced a new hub in Budapest within hours.

This footage, taken from Spanish TV, shows the gesture:

