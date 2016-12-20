Michael Moore to Electoral College: 'I will pay your fine' if you don't vote for Trump

Michael Moore made an eleventh-hour plea to the Electoral College not to vote for President-elect Donald Trump.

As state electors are gathering to cast their vote for president on Monday, the documentary filmmaker made a late-night plea on Sunday.

“I’m simply asking you to vote your conscience and PLEASE do not put our nation in danger by choosing Donald J. Trump,” Moore wrote on Facebook in an open letter to the Republican members of the Electoral College.

He also made an offer that would encourage Electoral College voters to vote against Trump in states that would issue a fine for switching votes.

“If you do vote your conscience and you are punished for it, I will personally step up [and] pay your fine, which is my legal right to do,” Moore said.

The filmmaker joins a growing number of citizens who have appealed to their state electors to consider voting for another candidate. A change.org petition has been signed by more than 4.9 million people as of the publishing of this article.

Last week, Martin Sheen and several other celebrities appeared in a PSA from Unite for America urging Electoral College voters not to vote for Trump.

Read Moore’s full letter to Republican Electoral College voters below:

