Michael Moore Writes An Open Letter To Sweden Slamming Their Rape Laws

Presumably this is in response to the uproar Moore caused the other night on Keith Olbermann when he referred to the rape charges against Julian Assange as “hooey.”



In an open letter to Sweden posted last night Moore highlights some very depressing statistics about Swedish rape laws (rapists “enjoy impunity”) before accusing Sweden of bowing to U.S. government pressure (this, by the way, was the basis of his “hooey” charge on Olbermann):

There’s just one thing that bothers me — why has Amnesty International, in a special report, declared that Sweden refuses to deal with the very real tragedy of rape? In fact, they say that all over Scandinavia, including in your country, rapists “enjoy impunity.” And the United Nations, the EU and Swedish human rights groups have come to the same conclusion: Sweden just doesn’t take sexual assault against women seriously.

[…]

Message to rapists? Sweden loves you!

So imagine our surprise when all of a sudden you decided to go after one Julian Assange on sexual assault charges. Well, sort of: first you charged him. Then after investigating it, you dropped the most serious charges and rescinded the arrest warrant.

Then a conservative MP put pressure on you and, lo and behold, you did a 180 and reopened the Assange investigation. Except you still didn’t charge him with anything. You just wanted him for “questioning.” So you — you who have sat by and let thousands of Swedish women be raped while letting their rapists go scott-free — you decided it was now time to crack down on one man — the one man the American government wants arrested, jailed or (depending on which politician or pundit you listen to) executed. You just happened to go after him, on one possible “count of unlawful coercion, two counts of sexual molestation and one count of rape (third degree).” And while thousands of Swedish rapists roam free, you instigated a huge international manhunt on Interpol for this Julian Assange!

Read the full letter here. Whether or not the Swedish government is being hypocritical here the resulting discussion over rape laws and how they are applied is without question an upshot to this whole mess.

