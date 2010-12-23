Michael Moore Will Not Defend Julian Assange Over Rape Charges, But WikiLeaker Manning Should Be Rewarded

Michael Moore went on Rachel Maddow last night to explain (read: defend) his involvement with WikiLeaks.



Moore first got tangled up with WikiLeaks when he gave $20,000 of his own money toward Assange’s bail. Afterward he appeared on Countdown With Keith Olbermann to explain that action, where he called the rape charges against Assange “hooey.” The latter resulted in website launching a Twitter movement calling for Moore to clarify.

Last night Moore tried to clear the air once and for all, stating very clearly how he feels about rape victims.

Asked Maddow before introducing Moore:

Can your suspicion about the forces arrayed against Julian Assange and Wikileaks — your suspicion about the timing and pursuit of these charges — coexist with respect for the women making these accusations against him and with a commitment to take rape allegations serious?

Here’s is part of Moore’s answer:

All religions teach the same basic thing, that you have to stand up for those that are considered the worst. And in this case, as an American you have to believe that person has a right to be heard, has a right to a trial and to be presumed innocent before being proved guilty.

“Now, I know nothing about what happened between Mr. Assange and these two women. And I have to say quite clearly, and I have been a huge advocate of this. When I was 19 years old I helped start the first rape crisis centre in Flint, Michigan, so this has been a serious issue for me, for a very long time. Every woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted or raped has to be, must be, taken seriously and those charges have to be investigated to the fullest extent possible…So I think these two alleged victims have to be treated very seriously and Mr. Assange has to answer the questions. That’s not what’s at issue here. I’m much more concerned about that there is a concerted attempt to stop WikiLeaks.

He also defended “poor” Bradley Manning, the private who first leaked the documents to WikiLeaks, even going so far as to say he should be rewarded for his actions.

Video below.





Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

