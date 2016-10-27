MICHAEL MOORE: Donald Trump will win the election, and it will be a big 'f--k you' from voters

Getty Michael Moore at the premiere of his new movie ‘Michael Moore in TrumpLand.’

Michael Moore has argued since the summer that he thinks Donald Trump will win the 2016 presidential election, and his stance hasn’t changed.

The Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker has a new movie out, “Michael Moore in TrumpLand,” in which he essentially makes an argument for why people, especially those on the fence, should vote for Hillary Clinton instead of the Republican nominee.

Despite that case, and polling that suggests Trump has actually lost ground against Clinton in the race, Moore repeated to an audience at a recent “TrumpLand” event that he believes Trump will win, largely because of how the middle and working classes in America feel at the moment.

“I know a lot of people in Michigan that are planning to vote for Trump, and they don’t necessarily agree with him,” Moore said, according to Salon.

Whether voters agree with Trump exactly, or if he’ll deliver on promises to them, Moore says he believes they will choose the real-estate mogul on election day to send a signal to elites in the country about the state of government.

“Trump’s election is going to be the biggest ‘f–k you’ ever recorded in human history — and it will feel good,” Moore said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.