Michael Moore: We Need Daily (Nonviolent) Assaults On Wall Street

Michael Moore thinks the Occupy movement needs to come back and be way more disruptive than it has been.



Moore, the liberal documentarian who made himself famous (and fantastically wealthy) for his films about Flint’s dying auto industry and Bush’s response to 9/11 has written a manifesto for the Occupy movement.

Occupy has to continue as a bold, in-your-face movement—occupying banks, corporate headquarters, board meetings, campuses and Wall Street itself. We need weekly—if not daily—nonviolent assaults right on Wall Street. You have no idea how many people across the country would come to New York City to participate in wave after wave of arrests as they/we attempt to shut down the murderous, thieving machine that is Wall Street.

And the agenda only gets more ambitious from there.

Moore recommends that local Occupy movements set themselves up in foreclosed homes to save the residents from the banks, and in hospitals or health-insurance companies to demand medical treatment for those who have been denied.

Moore says he doesn’t know exactly where Occupy is leading us, but he’s fine with that.

The kids are all right. Do they know where their path will lead? Not necessarily—but that’s the beauty of Occupy Wall Street. The mystery of what’s ahead is the lure. Millions want in on that adventure because, deep down, they know they have no choice

Red the whole thing at The Nation.

