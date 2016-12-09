MOORE: Trump may quit 'before he takes office'

After correctly predicting Donald Trump would win the presidential election, Michael Moore made a new prediction that he may not go on to serve his term while talking to Seth Meyers.

The Oscar-winning director made waves when he predicted that Trump would win back in July and now he says he takes no pleasure in being right.

“I never wanted to be more wrong,” Moore told Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s “Late Night.” “I remember when I said this on the show, the audience moaned, like ‘no,’ all because it didn’t seem possible.

“She was ahead in the polls, she was winning the debates, it was a great convention. And he’s crazy.”

Moore, who even correctly named the states that would clinch the election for Trump, joked that people are now asking him for the winning lotto numbers.

To which Meyers responded, “It’s like you hit the lotto, but instead of winning $6 million you got kicked in the nuts.”

While he was right before, Moore said he has a new Trump prediction and told the crowd to prepare their moans.

“He’s not president until noon on January 20 of 2017,” Moore said. “So that’s more than six weeks away. Would you not agree, regardless of which side of the political fence you’re on, this has been the craziest election year? Nothing anyone has predicted has happened. The opposite has happened. So is it possible that in these next six weeks something else might happen, something crazy, something we’re not expecting?”

To which Meyers asked, “Do you think it’s possible that he now realises this job is way more work than he wanted it to be?”

“Oh, he is so bummed out,” Moore said. “He may decide he just wants to quit before he even takes office. Everyone in the audience is saying that’s not possible. Everybody in this audience at some point in their life on the first day of their job knew they had taken the wrong job.”

Watch the full interview at the “Late Night” website.

And below, watch more from Michael Moore’s “Late Night” interview:

