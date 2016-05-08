Michael Moore: Here's how Donald Trump can win the general election

Filmmaker Michael Moore has not taken Donald Trump’s candidacy for president of the United States lightly.

Back in December, leading up to the release of his latest movie, “Where to Invade Next,” he told Business Insider that Trump was “absolutely going to be the Republican candidate,” at a time when many in politics were still dubious about the businessman’s staying power.

Now the Oscar winner behind “Bowling for Colombine” and “Fahrenheit 9/11” says everyone needs to be “deadly serious” of his run for the White House.

“I know that they [the Trump campaign] are planning to focus on Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. That’s how he can win the election,” he told Business Insider on Thursday. “If he can get those upper kind of Midwestern-type states, then he can pull it off.”

But being the staunch liberal that he is, Moore said he’s also optimistic that whoever wins the Democratic nomination between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders will defeat Trump.

“I know the statistics,” Moore said. “I know that 81 per cent of the country is either female, people of colour, or young adults from 18 to 35, and [Trump] has significantly offended all three of those groups and they aren’t going to vote for him.”

Moore made these comments just hours before Trump tweeted this picture in celebration of Cinco de Mayo that was widely seen as offensive to Hispanics:

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

So, with the bizarre happenings of this political season, does Moore have any interest in doing a movie about the 2016 election?

“There’s no satirical film that I could make that would be more entertaining than the actual thing you’re witnessing in real time,” Moore said. “It wouldn’t live up to the material they’re supplying on a daily basis on TV.”

“Where to Invade Next” is currently available on iTunes and will be on Blu-ray May 10.

