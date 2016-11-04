Why Michael Moore still thinks Trump could win the election

Filmmaker Michael Moore dropped by Business Insider to talk about his new movie “Michael Moore in Trumpland.” Back in the summer, Moore said he thought Trump had an “excellent” shot at winning the election.

With less than a week to go before election day, we asked Moore if he still thinks Trump is going to emerge as the victor.

