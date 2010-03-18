Michael Moore To Spineless Dems: Are You Sh!#ing Me!?

If you’re still around, you’re probably feeling punchy and belligerent, in which case you’ll enjoy Michael Moore on Dylan Ratigan’s show slamming Democrats over the wussy healthcare bill and the wussy financial reform bill. His response to Chris Dodd’s claim that nobody wants to punish Wall Street: “Are you sh#%ing me!?” That happens right around the 3:30 mark.



Note: for some the video isn’t working, in which case you should check it out at this link.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

