Michael Moore: 'I think Trump is going to win'

After being one of the most outspoken opponents to Donald Trump’s presidential run, Michael Moore conceded that his enemy was likely to win during Wednesday’s special Republican National Convention episode of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“I’m sorry I have to be the buzz kill here so early on,” Moore began, “but I think Trump is going to win. I’m sorry.”

As the audience booed the filmmaker, Maher interjected, “Boo if you want. I’m glad you’re saying it … The enemy is complacency. Say it everyday. He certainly could win.”

Before Moore’s admission, the panel discussed what they believe are hateful messages during the RNC, which Moore believes is playing well with a large amount of Americans.

“It might have sounded crazy to us,” the “Bowling for Columbine” director said, “but to million and millions of Americans, this was music to their ears. One of the things I’ve been concerned about this week is that … we’ve been sitting in our bubble, having a good laugh at this total, as you said, s—show, but the truth is this plays to a lot of people that [Trump] has win to become the next president.”

Moore’s concession follows months of campaigning against the real estate mogul, including standing outside Trump Tower in New York City with a sign that read, “We are all Muslim,” in response to Trump’s suggested ban on Muslim immigrants to the US, and having made a pledge to team up with Maher to stop Trump’s run in May.

In May, Moore told Business Insider that Trump could win if he won Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, the “upper kind of Midwestern-type states,” as he called them. But he also expressed some optimism then.

“I know the statistics,” Moore told us. “I know that 81% of the country is either female, people of colour, or young adults from 18 to 35, and [Trump] has significantly offended all three of those groups and they aren’t going to vote for him.”

Watch Moore’s statements on Trump below (at around 10 minutes in):

