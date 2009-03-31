Michael Moore Takes On AIG

You heard the rumours that Michael Moore’s upcoming movie would focus on the financial crisis. He even made an open request on his Web site for stories from Wall Street employees and tried to find a small group of traders and bankers to have dinner with to discuss the economic meltdown. But filming, it seems, has already begun, and the documentary will apparently include the latest AIG scandal.



From Gawker Stalker: I saw Michael Moore filming in front of the AIG building on Water Street and Fletcher Street Saturday afternoon around 3pm. He was with a small group of people, asking bystanders to sign a card for AIG executives. Nothing too exciting.

