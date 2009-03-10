Michael Moore Takes Aim At Wall Street

In a couple of weeks, Michael Moore plans to transplant his team from Michigan to New York. He’s looking for “a group of 10 bankers, traders and hedge fund managers” to film dinner with Moore, according to Page Six. It’s allegedly a “casual chat” about Wall Street for a upcoming project that is still unnamed.



If you really have had enough of your financial career, this would be a great way of ending it once and for all. At the very least, you might get a free meal out of it.

