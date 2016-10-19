Michael Moore made a secret movie about Donald Trump, and now he's premiering it

It sounds like Michael Moore has been working on his own October surprise for the current election cycle.

After teasing for weeks on his Twitter account that he had a surprise, the documentary filmmaker announced Tuesday that he’ll premiere a new movie about Donald Trump at New York City’s IFC Center Tuesday night.

Titled “Michael Moore in TrumpLand,” the film will have a free sneak preview at the theatre Tuesday night followed by general-admission screenings beginning Wednesday.

“See the film Ohio Republicans tried to shut down,” a synopsis on the IFC Center website said. “Oscar-winner Michael Moore dives right into hostile territory with his daring and hilarious one-man show, deep in the heart of TrumpLand in the weeks before the 2016 election.”

Deadline reports that the movie is based on a one-man play Moore attempted to stage in Ohio. Moore, however, “claims that the theatre’s management prevented him from taking the stage as they deemed him too controversial.”

Moore has been a loud critic of Trump and his run for president. Shortly before speaking to Business Insider last December, Moore paid a visit to Trump Tower with a sign that read “We Are All Muslim,” in protest of Trump’s remarks at the time calling to ban all Muslims from entering the US.

Then Moore wrote an open letter to Ivanka Trump pleading that she end her father’s campaign, and after that he argued on Huffington Post that Trump has never actually wanted to be president.

But this is the filmmaker’s biggest step yet in trying to disrupt Trump’s run for president.

Here are the tweets Moore has sent out about the project:

Yes, some rumours may be true. I “might” be putting the finishing touches on an “October Surprise” for this election. Then again…

— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 15, 2016

Wrapping on ArthurMiller’s bday!”It’s rare for people to be asked the question which puts them squarely in front of themselves.”TheCrucible

— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 17, 2016

What’s this? Something is cooking! Final night in the “kitchen.” #OctoberSurprise pic.twitter.com/eNX7LwxK5p

— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 18, 2016

Hey NYC- Who wants a peek @ what I’ve been up 2? Tues, 9:30pm, IFC Center. TIx free, 1st come, b.o. opens 8:30pm. pic.twitter.com/SrAhaq74ME

— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 18, 2016

