Michael Moore Shows Up On CNBC

Fresh from his film release and wild afterparty, subversive filmmaker Michael Moore actually showed up on CNBC to discuss his film “Capitalism: A Love Story.”



Some might raise their eyebrows at Moore going on CNBC, as well as CNBC’s decision to have Moore on. Actually, it’s not that weird at all.

CNBC (like Moore-backer Goldman Sachs) is a capitalist institution and capitalist institutions want to make money, even if that means giving a voice to anticapitalist. As Cato’s David boaz recently put it:

One difference between libertarianism and socialism is that a socialist society won’t put up the money for people to make libertarian movies, but in a capitalist/libertarian society the capitalists are happy to put up the money for anti-capitalist movies.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.