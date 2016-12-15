MICHAEL MOORE: 'Donald Trump is gonna get us killed'

Michael Moore’s voice grew louder than it had been in years during the 2016 election, and it hasn’t stopped since Donald Trump was elected president.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker posted a note on his Facebook Tuesday searingly titled, “Donald Trump Is Gonna Get Us Killed,” in which he blasts the president-elect for, among other things, failing to attend most of his daily security briefings. Trump has said he doesn’t need the briefings every day because he’s a “smart person.”

“Most would agree the #1 job of the leader of any country is to keep its people safe,” Moore wrote. “There is no more important meeting every day for the President than the one where he learns what the day’s potential threats are to the country. That Trump would find it too cumbersome or too annoying to have to sit through 20 minutes of listening to his top intelligence people tell him who’s trying to kill us today, simply boggles the mind.”

Moore went on to slam Trump for using time to tweet insults rather than spend it on national security concerns. He also made another prediction (he correctly predicted that Trump would win the election and how) about what would happen in the event of a terrorist attack under President Trump:

“So, my fellow Americans, when the next terrorist attack happens — and it will happen, we all know that — and after the tragedy is over, amidst the death and destruction that might have been prevented, you will see Donald Trump acting quickly to blame everyone but himself. He will suspend constitutional rights. He will round up anyone he deems a threat. He will declare war, and his Republican Congress will back him. “And no one will remember that he wasn’t paying attention to the growing threat. Wasn’t attending the daily national security briefings. Was playing golf instead or meeting with celebrities or staying up til 3am tweeting about how unfair CNN is. He said he didn’t need to be briefed. ‘You know, I think I’m smart. I don’t need to hear the same thing over and over each day for eight years.’ That’s what he told Fox News on December 11th when asked why he wasn’t attending the security briefings. Don’t forget that date and his hubris as we bury the dead next year.”

Moore compared Trump skipping security briefings to what he sees as George W. Bush’s failure to do something stronger about the threat of Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks.

“It’s one thing to have a president who was asleep at the wheel. But, my friends, it’s a whole other thing to now have a president-elect who REFUSES TO EVEN GET BEHIND THE WHEEL!” he wrote.

You can see the full note below:



