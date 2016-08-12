Michael Moore asks Ivanka Trump to end Donald's campaign: 'Your dad is not well'

Michael Moore is at it again.

Always up for stirring the pot, the Oscar-winning director has been busy this political season with his comments on how women in US politics have “fake power,” standing outside of Trump Tower with a sign that read “We are all Muslim,” and now, he’s written an open letter to the presidential Republican nominee’s daughter, Ivanka.

For the site Alternet, Moore tells Ivanka, “I’m writing to you because your dad is not well,” and says he needs an “intervention.”

“I believe only you can conduct it,” Moore wrote.

He goes on to say that Ivanka’s father “has encouraged and given permission to the unhinged and the deranged to essentially assassinate Hillary Clinton,” following the 2nd Amendment comment Trump made earlier this week.

“I say this with the utmost kindness, care, and concern for you, and I know you will do the right thing,” Moore said. “Bring him in, off the road, away from the crowds. Now. Tonight.”

Moore then included the below script that he says Ivanka should use when talking to her father. Moore states that his good friend, a former counselor and social worker named Jeff Gibbs, suggested he include it in the letter:

“Dad, we need to have a chat. Are you feeling ok? Do you have a minute? Please sit down. Because this isn’t going to be easy. No, I am not pregnant. No, what is going on is… is… I am really, really worried about my father. About you. “Dad, I owe everything to you. You’ve built an empire, a brand and a business for the ages. You have taken care of me, inspired me and, through your example, have made me who I am: a self-confident, honest-to-a-flaw, woman. “But Dad, I am deeply worried. You haven’t been yourself lately. The father I know is not a hater, not someone who encourages violence. Dad, you used to be A LIBERAL. You raised me as a liberal! The Clintons were your friends — Chelsea is one of my best friends! And now you’re joking that Hillary should be assassinated? Really? “Dad, I hate to say this, but you’re making me scared, you’re making my friends scared, and you’re scaring the whole country. “Dad… Dad, sit down! They will wait. I am not finished. Don’t get angry. Try to listen. “Yes, I know they love it, the crowd goes wild. But not for YOU. They don’t love YOU. They love the show that you put on. But people who hunger for red meat will turn on you in a minute. No, they don’t love you. I love you. I will always love you. And I see you hurting yourself — and you’re hurting ME, Dad. “Don’t get upset! You’re still the handsomest billionaire I know. I will always love you. Melania will always love you. Vladimir will always love you… OK, maybe that wasn’t funny. But you get my point. This running for president thing is destroying the dad I have known and loved. And honestly, you and I both know you didn’t really want this job to begin with! You just wanted to make a point. OK, well, POINT MADE! You did it! Now, let’s stop and get some help. “I am asking you, right now, to give it up. To leave the race. Let that nice man from Indiana run things. Your place in history is secure. You need to withdraw. Move on, for your sake, for the country’s sake, for my sake. “The man who raised me was the man who, for no charge, built a huge ice rink in Central Park for all the people to use! You struck deals with some of the biggest arseholes on the planet in finance and politics and yet remained friends, mostly. You built a family that loves you. I want that dad back! And I worry that, if you don’t stop now, neither you nor the country will ever recover. “There, there, Dad, it’s ok, let it out. Let it out, because I know beneath that gruff, tough, handsome exterior is a little boy who just never got enough love. And that little boy needs some time to find himself again. “Let’s you and I walk out there right now. The cameras are all set up and waiting. You can make up whatever excuse you want. You can blame whomever you want. You’re good at that! I just know this can’t go on, and you know it, too. “Take my hand, let’s end this. And by tomorrow you and I will be sipping martinis on our yacht in the Hamptons with Chelsea and the friends we still have left. I love you, Dad. Let’s do this. That’s right, take my hand, here we go…”

