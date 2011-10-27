MICHAEL MOORE: I'm Not Part Of The 1%!

From last night’s Piers Morgan: Michael Moore does not believe he is part of the 1%.



Transcript of the exchange below, keep in mind to be considered part of the 1% one must only make $343,927, which actually seems somewhat low compared to the multi-million dollar bonuses many on Wall St. take home.

Regardless, Moore says he does not make the cut.

MORGAN: I need you to admit the bleeding obvious. I need you to sit here and say, I’m in the 1 per cent, because it’s important.

MOORE: Well, I can’t. Because I’m not.

MORGAN: Because the validity of your argument — you are, though.

MOORE: No, I’m not. I’m not.

MORGAN: You’re not in if 1 per cent?

MOORE: Of course I’m not. How can I be in the 1 per cent?

MORGAN: Because you’re worth millions.

MOORE: No, that’s not true. Listen, I do really well. I do well. But what’s the point, though? Isn’t that —

MORGAN: I do, because I find it more interesting if you’re in the 1 per cent because I think you probably are.

MOORE: Yes. Yes.

MORGAN: You qualify.

MOORE: Right.

MORGAN: That you are railing against a lot of capitalist ideals.

MOORE: Well, then if you believe that about me, then that’s really something, isn’t it?

MORGAN: No, I’m asking if you accept that.

MOORE: That even — that even though — that even though I do well, that I don’t associate myself with those who do well, I am devoting my life to those who have less and who have been crapped upon by the system. And that’s how I spend my time, my energy, my money on trying to up-end this system that I think is a system of violence, it’s a system that’s unfair to the average working person of this country. And it was a mistake to ever give me a dime from the day Time Warner actually gave me money to buy “Roger and Me.” …I hope they rue the day that they ever allowed me up on a movie screens.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.