Michael Moore defends Quentin Tarantino: 'The white guy stuck his neck out there and they're trying to chop it off'

Quentin Tarantino is being criticised by police across the country, and now Michael Moore is wondering why more people in Hollywood aren’t sticking up for him.

Tarantino has refused to apologise for comments he made at a rally against police brutality, saying, “I have to call a murder a murder and I have to call the murderers the murderers.”

Police across the country are boycotting the director’s latest film, “The Hateful Eight,” and one police union said it has a “surprise” coming for him. Tarantino went on Bill Maher’s show Friday night to clarify that he doesn’t think all cops are murderers, but he thinks the “blue wall” that protects police needs to come down.

He has a sympathizer in “Bowling for Columbine” and “Fahrenheit 9/11” director Michael Moore. Moore recently posted his support for Tarantino on Instagram. “Stay strong Quentin. They’re just frightened and in shock that a well-known and respected white guy would dare to speak out,” he wrote.

Moore spoke at more length to the Hollywood Reporter, and openly wondered why Tarantino isn’t getting more backing from his peers.

“Has any white person in this town, in the industry, stood up for Quentin Tarantino?” Moore asked. “The white guy stuck his neck out there, and they’re trying to chop it off.”

“The Hateful Eight” is out Christmas Day, when we’ll finally know how this police boycott will affect Tarantino’s film.

