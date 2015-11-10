Michael Moore defends Quentin Tarantino: 'The white guy stuck his neck out there and they're trying to chop it off'

Quentin Tarantino is being criticised by police across the country, and now Michael Moore is wondering why more people in Hollywood aren’t sticking up for him.
Tarantino has refused to apologise for comments he made at a rally against police brutality, saying, “I have to call a murder a murder and I have to call the murderers the murderers.”
Police across the country are boycotting the director’s latest film, “The Hateful Eight,” and one police union said it has a “surprise” coming for him. Tarantino went on Bill Maher’s show Friday night to clarify that he doesn’t think all cops are murderers, but he thinks the “blue wall” that protects police needs to come down.
He has a sympathizer in “Bowling for Columbine” and “Fahrenheit 9/11” director Michael Moore. Moore recently posted his support for Tarantino on Instagram. “Stay strong Quentin. They’re just frightened and in shock that a well-known and respected white guy would dare to speak out,” he wrote.
Quentin Tarantino, a brave and good American, standing with families who’ve lost loved ones to police violence. Now certain police, the same ones who defend the cops who’ve killed unarmed innocent black citizens, are out to get Tarantino. They have called for a boycott of his movies. Really? I think just the opposite. I think millions of us not only stand with Tarantino, we’re going to make sure we go see his next movie! Who’s with me? Stay strong Quentin. They’re just frightened and in shock that a well-known and respected white guy would dare to speak out.
A photo posted by Michael Moore (@michaelfmoore) on Nov 5, 2015 at 10:32am PST
Moore spoke at more length to the Hollywood Reporter, and openly wondered why Tarantino isn’t getting more backing from his peers.
“Has any white person in this town, in the industry, stood up for Quentin Tarantino?” Moore asked. “The white guy stuck his neck out there, and they’re trying to chop it off.”
“The Hateful Eight” is out Christmas Day, when we’ll finally know how this police boycott will affect Tarantino’s film.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.