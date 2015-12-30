Michael Moore says Donald Trump will 'absolutely' be the Republican candidate

Michael Moore has never been one to hold back his opinions, so when the Oscar-winning filmmaker airs his thoughts about Donald Trump, it tends to make news.

In a recent conversation with Business Insider to talk about his new movie “Where to Invade Next,” he made a bold prediction when discussing the polarising presidential hopeful.

“Donald Trump is absolutely going to be the Republican candidate for president of the United States,” Moore told BI. “It’s going from being a joke to being a serious reality.”

Moore elaborated by saying that “people are feeling more and more that we’ve moved back into a darker time.”

But the progressive documentary director thinks it’s impossible that Trump will become president, because, as he puts it, “81 per cent of the country is either women, people of colour, or youth between the ages of 18 to 31,” groups that he says Trump has alienated.

Moore believes the selection of the next president will come down to the voter turnout by the Democrats.

“My side of of the political fence is the slacker side of the fence,” Moore said. “When people ask me, ‘Who should we vote in the primaries?’ I say, ‘You should vote for who you think should be president.’ Don’t vote for who has a better chance, because whoever has a ‘D’ by their name on the ballot is going to win, assuming we get the vote out.”

And right now, he sees Bernie Sanders having the edge over Hillary Clinton.

“My biggest concern about Hillary right now is her lack of inspiration,” Moore said. “She doesn’t get big crowds. There’s not a lot of excitement about her. Too many young people see her as the same-old, same-old politics. So she is going to have to have a bit of what Obama had and a bit of what Bernie has if she’s going to be the candidate. I honestly believe that Bernie Sanders could be elected president of the United States. I think people will pour out in droves to elect him and there’s just not enough angry white guys anymore over the age of 35 to put Trump in office.”

