MICHAEL MOORE: Obama Is A 'Heart-Breaking' 'Disappointment'

That Michael Moore is disappointed in Obama is perhaps not the biggest surprise — Moore is far-left of centre, Obama is centre-centre — however, considering Moore’s affinity for the Occupy Wall St. movement it’s not too much of a stretch to conclude he is voicing some of their concerns with regards to the President.



Here is Moore from an interview with Richard Bacon of the BBC:

He did not come into office like I hoped that he would, to do what Franklin Roosevelt did in his first few months where he came in and said, you know, ‘I’m in charge, this is the way we’re doing things, if you don’t like it, throw me out of office…Barack Obama came in and said ‘What can I do to help you?’ and every time he attempted to help the Republicans, they just shut the door in his face. He inherited a horrible situation but he spent three years, if we could just go back to the sports analogy, you know, running the ball in the wrong direction.”

