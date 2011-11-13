Hey, 99%, Check Out Michael Moore's Awesome Lakeshore Vacation Mansion In Michigan

Shortly after firing up the troops at Occupy Wall Street a couple of weeks ago, populist film-maker Michael Moore vehemently denied to Piers Morgan that he’s a member of the 1%.



This assertion was justifiably ridiculed. (If he’s not in the 1%, he’s close. And there’s nothing wrong with that. He has earned it.)

And now Andrew Breitbart is rubbing Moore’s face in it by posting some pictures of Moore’s vacation mansion on Torch Lake, Michigan, which residents say is worth about $2 million.

Moore’s rags-to-riches story is an inspiring one, and his success should be celebrated. He makes great products that people love. He has created jobs. So it’s too bad he feels he has to play down his success — and the capitalist system that made it possible — to maintain his street cred.

There should be nothing wrong with producing great products that people love (as Moore has) and amassing wealth as a result of them. And there’s nothing wrong with “corporations” or “capitalism,” per se. If the Occupy movement is against those things, they really need to reassess what they stand for.

(The problem is the inequality that has developed in the last couple of decades. And part of the cause of the inequality is a combination of technology and 3 billion new capitalists entering the workforce. So the solutions actually aren’t that obvious.)

Click the picture of Moore’s mansion below for Andrew Breitbart’s article…

Chez Moore: Populism has its privileges.

Photo: Andrew Breitbart

