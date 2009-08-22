Michael Moore: I'm Here To Perform A Citizen's Arrest On AIG's Executives

Here is the latest trailer for Capitalism: A Love Story, Michael Moore’s attack on Wall Street and the bailout. It has Moore chasing guys outside the NYSE for definitions of derivatives and credit default swaps, which isn’t a very good idea since the guys trading those aren’t on the floor of the NYSE. But the part where he tries to arrest the executives of AIG seems promising. (Via DealBreaker.com)







