Michael Moore Has Offered $20,000 For Julian Assange's Bail

Julian Assange is in court this morning for his second bail hearing. American filmmaker Michael Moore has offering to post $20,000 to Assange’s ever-growing bail fund. But Moore’s offerings don’t stop there:



Furthermore, I am publicly offering the assistance of my website, my servers, my domain names and anything else I can do to keep WikiLeaks alive and thriving as it continues its work to expose the crimes that were concocted in secret and carried out in our name and with our tax dollars.

We were taken to war in Iraq on a lie. Hundreds of thousands are now dead. Just imagine if the men who planned this war crime back in 2002 had had a WikiLeaks to deal with. They might not have been able to pull it off. The only reason they thought they could get away with it was because they had a guaranteed cloak of secrecy. That guarantee has now been ripped from them, and I hope they are never able to operate in secret again.

This is followed by a litany of ‘what if we’d had WikiLeaks [insert date here]’ examples: “I ask you to imagine how much different our world would be if WikiLeaks had existed 10 years ago.”

Picture of Assange is from this morning “pictured through the heavily tinted windows of a police vehicle” via the Guardian.

