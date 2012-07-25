Michael Moore Pleads For Gun Control After The Colorado theatre Shooting: 'I'm Sick Of This'

More than a decade after he released his documentary “Bowling For Columbine,” about another tragic Colorado massacre, filmmaker Michael Moore says he is “sick” of having to keep addressing the issue of gun control.



In an interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan last night, Moore pleaded for more restrictive measures on gun ownership in the wake of the horrific massacre in an Aurora, Colorado, movie theatre last week

“If people would just rise up and say ‘Damn it, this is not the America I’m going to live in. This is too great of a country to let this happen again. I am not going to let this happen again,'” Moore said.

“And I am not going to come on another one of these damn TV shows either, after the next one of these shootings, Piers,” he added. “I’m sick of this. I refuse it. I refuse to live in a country like this, as I said before, and, I’m not leaving. So therefore, what am I going to do? It’s got to change.”

He urged President Barack Obama to “be a leader” on more restrictive gun measures, even though the White House has signaled it likely won’t be a topic in this campaign. Moore referenced Obama’s speech last Friday in the wake of the Colorado theatre shooting, when Obama reflected on what the tragedy could mean personally because his daughters “go to the movies.”

“When he said, ‘What if it were them?’ … Well, what if it were them last Thursday night? Would you stand at the microphone the next day and say, ‘I feel your pain?’ Is that really what you’d say?” Moore said.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of CNN:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.