Movie Mogul Moore Wants Millions To Bash Bush Again

Michael Moore is making a sequel to “Fahrenheit 9/11” for Overture Films and Paramount Vantage, which will shop the project to international buyers when the Cannes Film Festival and market get under way today.



The two companies are co-financing and co-producing the untitled doc, which will be released next year. Overture will distribute the film domestically, while Vantage will handle international.

Moore may be leaving the Weinstein Co. — where he made his last two films, including “Fahrenheit 9/11” — but Overture and Vantage are no strangers to the filmmaker. Overture CEO Chris McGurk and chief operating officer Danny Rosett were both at MGM and United Artists, home of Moore’s “Bowling for Columbine.” Read more…

