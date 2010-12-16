Michael Moore Defends Assange Bail Money: WikiLeaks Might Have Prevented 9/11, Vietnam





Needless to say the ‘what if’ WikiLeaks game is very appealing to many on the left.

Michael Moore, appearing on Countdown With Keith Olbermann, explained why he’d donated $20,000 of his own money towards Julian Assange’s bail fund.

Said Moore: “We really owe a debt to Mr. Assange and to WikiLeaks for turning a spotlight on those people who brought about this war this war that we’ve been in for the better part of this decade. These people concocted lies and they committed crimes.”

Moore went on to say that he wishes that WikiLeaks had existed before the Vietnam War and speculated about what might have happened if they had been there to leak documents prior to 9/11.

“These things shouldn’t be secret. This effects American lives. We should know about these things. And… I think these leaks will save lives. These secrets that are kept, whether it’s gulf of Tonkin, whether it’s 9/11, how we got into the Iraq war. Those secrets… they kill people. They take lives. That’s why I’m a huge supporter of what WikiLeaks is doing.”

