Michael Moore calls anyone voting for Donald Trump a 'legal terrorist'

While doing press for his surprise Donald Trump movie that he released on Tuesday after making it in secret, “Michael Moore in TrumpLand,” Michael Moore made it very clear what he thinks about those voting for Donald Trump.

While talking to Rolling Stone, the Oscar-winning director said that he made his movie in an attempt to convince undecideds that voting for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton isn’t a bad idea. And that Trump supporters will be hurting the country.

“I want them to think about the damage they could do by being a legal terrorist on November 8,” Moore said.

When Rolling Stone asked him to explain what a “legal terrorist” means and if it’s a catch-all for Trump voters, Moore responded:

“Any. Legally, you have a right to vote on November 8. You can go in there and even though you’re not necessarily in favour of Trump and you don’t like him that much and you know he’s a little crazy, you also know he’s going to blow up the system. The system that took your job and house away from you. You get to get back at the system now and blow it up and this is the only day you can do it legally. He’s told everybody that’s what he’s going to do. He’s the outsider who is going to ride into town and blow up the old way. So you, as a voter, get to participate in the detonation. He’s going to get a lot of votes from people who actually just want to sit back and watch the thing blow up.”

“Michael Moore in TrumpLand” is playing in theatres in New York and LA and is available to buy on iTunes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.