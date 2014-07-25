Divorce Filings Reveal Michael Moore Has 9 Properties, Millions Of Dollars, And Is Far From An 'Everyman'

REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore gestures while being interviewed at ‘Oscar Celebrates: Docs.’

Filmmaker Michael Moore is being scrutinized again over his lavish properties and material wealth.

The one-percenter who’s known for defending the disadvantaged went through a bitter divorce battle in which he and his now-ex-wife fought over their shared wealth.

His neighbours in Michigan are even getting in on the drama. Some of them have implied to The Detroit News that Moore is a hypocrite.

Moore is worth millions of dollars and owns nine properties, the most contentious of which is a 10,000-square-foot mansion on Torch Lake in Michigan. He found success with his documentaries “Bowling for Columbine,” “Roger & Me,” “Fahrenheit 9/11,” and “Capitalism: A Love Story.”

In the divorce filings posed online by The Smoking Gun, Moore seems aware of the impression this lavish property might give off. He claims that his ex-wife, Kathy Glynn, was the one who pushed for the expansion. The couple was married for 22 years.

Here’s how The Detroit News describes the $US2 million property, which it calls “big even by the standards of northern Michigan’s toniest precincts”:

The sprawling home, along the clear, turquoise waters of Torch Lake, boasts turrets, bay windows and hand-cut timber framing, said one of the builders. It looks like two large houses joined at the hip, bordered by a third house.

This lavish display of wealth hasn’t been lost on the couple’s neighbours. “He is not a common man. No way,” one neighbour said.

But in the divorce proceedings, Moore seemed to take issue with how his money was spent. He said in one document that he took over the management of the couple’s funds after Glynn’s spending led to “serious financial losses.”

Moore seems aware of how this all might be perceived. In one divorce document, he cites news articles with headlines like “Mansion Begs The Question: Is Michael Moore A Hypocrite?” and “Michael Moore’s $US2M Hypocrite House: Film Director Lives Like The 1% He Condemns.”

After the divorce was finalised, Moore posted this to his Facebook page:

