Michael Moore has an idea about who the Democrats should nominate for president in 2020

Following the win by Donald Trump in the presidential election, Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore has been making the rounds on cable news talking about the shocking result.

Speaking with CNN’s Don Lemon Thursday night, Moore showed footage he took on his phone while marching with protesters of Trump’s win in New York City, and also touched on the low voter turnout in this year’s election.

“A lot of people have given up,” Moore told Lemon.

With the desperate need for inspiration, especially among Democrats, Moore told Lemon that the party needs to take a page from the Republican playbook for who they nominate in 2020.

“Democrats need to start running people who are inspiring,” he said. “The Republicans run Ronald Regan, they run [Arnold] Schwarzenegger. Why aren’t we running Tom Hanks or Oprah? I don’t say that as a joke. I’m really serious. Why don’t we run people who are beloved by the American people?”

It’s probably a long shot that America’s Dad or Queen O would ever consider going into politics and all it entails (even Trump took his sweet time). But the election of Trump might inspire some more experienced (and inspiring) options to step forward.

In the meantime, Moore has come up with a morning-after election to-do list for those who are disappointed by the outcome.

Watch the complete Moore interview with Don Lemon below:

