Michael Milken Spending Millions To Secure Bush Pardon

President Bush has already pardoned a raft of criminals, but former junk-bond king and current philanthropist Michael Milken is reportedly still spending millions to get Dubya to clear his name.



Deadline Hollywood Daily: My insiders say the amount is in the seven figures to highly connected consultants and attorneys. It’ll be interesting in today’s climate of economic crisis to see whether Bush succumbs to this influence peddling for Milken who was the poster boy for Wall Street greed in the 1980s. The argument for doing it appears to be this: that Milken, as a reformed and repentant Wall Street executive, is the hope that society can hold for the Madoffs and Skillings of today that they may someday further society’s needs instead of their own.

Probably a tough sell. Milken is indeed now a major philanthropist. But given the current economic climate, we doubt Bush will want to pardon a man whose late ’80s behaviour reminds people of the current class of Wall Street villains.

See Also: Bush’s Pardons Include One Rapper, Three Texans, Zero Conrad Blacks

Pardon Watch: Ebbers, Black, Milken All Want Freedom

Still To Come In Wall Street Meltdown: A CEO Jailed For Fraud?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.