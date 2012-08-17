Here's How You Make A Comeback On Wall Street — The Michael Milken Story

Photo: AP Images/ Gerald Herbert

Today we learned that it’s likely that the government will not press criminal charges against Jon Corzine, the former New Jersey Governor and head of the collapsed firm, MF Global.We also learned that he’s considering starting a hedge fund.



That would be such an incredible Wall Street comeback that he might even unseat Wall Street’s current come-back master, Michael Milken.

In case you don’t remember, Milken, the infamous “junk bond king” of the 1980s. In 1990, though, he plead guilty to 6 counts of securities fraud.

As of late, though, Milken’s reputation has changed from a junk bond underwriter and white collar criminal to that of a heavily involved philanthropist.

