Here's What That Guy Who Lobbies HARD Against Speculative Oil Traders Just Said On CNBC

Michael Masters was just on CNBC.We’ll write up what he says once he’s on(See below), but in case you don’t know who this guy is, he’s a hedge fund manager who lobbies HARD against speculators in the oil market.



Days after he was on Dan Rather’s big report on why gas prices are rising, Obama announced a big initiative to investigate them.

UPDATE: No surprise, the first thing he said is: “We are in a state of excessive speculation in commodities markets.”

Looks like Bill Griffith might be about to slam this guy… UPDATE: Nope, he just didn’t really give him the time of day. Nice!

All Masters really said: Margin requirements hurts little oil traders and big oil traders, so that’s not enough to curb speculation. He wants position limits.

