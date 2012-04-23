This Guy Snatched Up 14,962 Domain Names In 24 Hours And Generates $400,000 Every Month

Michael Mann buys 300 domain names every day.

Photo: Facebook via CNET

A 45-year-old Delaware resident, Mike Mann, became a multi-millionaire by being an obsessive, compulsive, domain buyer.Last week he acquired 14,962 domain names in less than 24 hours, reports CNET. He sells them shortly after purchasing for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars.



“I’m just really greedy,” he tells CNET. “I want to own the world.”

His domain kick started in the late ’90s, when he paid $70 for Menus.com and was offered $50,000 to sell it.

Mann has since made a multi-million dollar business out of snatching up domains. He created BuyDomains and sold it to Highland Capital in 2005 for $80 million.

His newest domain business, DomainMarket.com, generates $400,000 every month. Mann buys roughly 300 domains per day.

