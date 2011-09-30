Michael Lewis's Love Letter To Arnold Schwarzenegger

Days before the release of his new book on the European sovereign debt crisis, Michael Lewis has a Vanity Fair essay out that tackles another debt crisis a little closer to home.



In his new article, published online today, Lewis examines the debt crisis facing California’s state and local governments — a massive fiscal catastrophe stemming from the collapse of the housing market, ballooning public employee costs, and a population that demanded services it didn’t want to pay for.

To get to the roots of the Golden State’s massive fiscal woes, the author goes to former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who by Lewis’s account, was a willing public servant hemmed in by his state’s unwillingness to deal with its dire fiscal straits.

The “hair-raising” interview —which Lewis describes in glowing detail, down to Schwarzenegger’s “surprising indifference to his own appearance and…security in his own manhood” — takes place on a breakneck bike ride through Santa Monica to Venice’s famed “Muscle Beach,” where the Governator describes how he went from a poor Austrian boy to the chief executive of America’s largest state.

Schwarzenegger then gets down to his version of how California ended up becoming the next Greece — the “nightmare scenario” that the rest of the union might eventually end up having to bail out of its $20 billion+ financial hole.

Lewis writes:

He came to power accidentally, but not without ideas about what he wanted to do. At his core he thought government had become more problem than solution: an institution run less for the benefit of the people than for the benefit of politicians and other public employees. He behaved pretty much as Americans seem to imagine the ideal politician should behave: he made bold decisions without looking at polls; he didn’t sell favours; he treated his opponents fairly; he was quick to acknowledge his mistakes and to learn from them; and so on. He was the rare elected official who believed, with some reason, that he had nothing to lose, and behaved accordingly. When presented with the chance to pursue an agenda that violated his own narrow political self-interest for the sake of the public interest, he tended to leap at it….

…He came into office with boundless faith in the American people—after all, they had elected him—and figured he could always appeal directly to them. That was his trump card, and he played it. In November 2005 he called a special election that sought votes on four reforms: limiting state spending, putting an end to the gerrymandering of legislative districts, limiting public-employee-union spending on elections, and lengthening the time it took for public-school teachers to get tenure. All four propositions addressed, directly or indirectly, the state’s large and growing financial mess. All four were defeated; the votes weren’t even close. From then until the end of his time in office he was effectively gelded: the legislators now knew that the people who had elected them to behave exactly the way they were already behaving were not going to undermine them when appealed to directly. The people of California might be irresponsible, but at least they were consistent.

