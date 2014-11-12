9 Books That Michael Lewis Thinks Everyone Should Read

To get a picture of what a great writer Michael Lewis is, consider this.

“Outliers” and “David and Goliath” author Malcolm Gladwell says that Lewis is his literary “hero” and “the finest storyteller of our generation.”

Gladwell maintains that Lewis’ football book “The Blind Side” is as “close to perfect” as any work of nonfiction can aspire to be.

So it’s no surprise that his books “Moneyball,” “Flash Boys,” and “The Big Short” have all become bestsellers.

Where does Lewis — whose pen can shake Wall Street — draw his inspiration?

Here’s what we found after digging into a decade’s worth of interviews with him.

