MICHAEL LEWIS: The biggest way Wall Street culture has changed since 'Liar's Poker'

Author Michael Lewis recently dropped by Business Insider to talk about his new book “The Undoing Project.”

Lewis’ first major literary success occurred with his 1988 memoir “Liar’s Poker,” which chronicled his experience as a young bond salesman working on Wall Street in the 1980s.

We asked Lewis to describe how Wall Street has changed since the days of his iconic book.

