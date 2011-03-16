Michael Lewis' 1989 Article: "How A Tokyo Earthquake Could Devastate Wall Street & The Global Economy"

A prescient article by Michael Lewis in 1989 looked at the systemic risk of a Japanese earthquake (via Paul Kedrosky).
Basically it goes like this. An earthquake destroys the Tokyo Stock Exchange and all financial records. Shares of Western insurance companies lead a global selloff. Japan liquidates overseas holdings. This causes the U.S. bond to collapse. Recession ensues.
Here’s the article:
