Michael Lewis: The Magazine Industry Is Fine! (For Me, At Least)

In an interview, he tells the Atlantic, which has had its share of troubles: “Well my personal experience has been very nice. The market for me has only gotten better!”

It makes it a little hard for me to prophesize doom. And I hate spinning theories to which I’m an exception. So my sense is, there’ll always be a hunger for long-form journalism, and that it’s just a question of how it’s packaged. And that people will always figure out how to make it sort of viable. It’s never going to be a hugely profitable business: it’s more like the movie business or the car business in that there are all sorts of good non-economic reasons to be involved in it. The economic returns will always probably be driven down by too many people wanting to be in it. But I don’t feel gloomy about the magazine business at all.

I’m curious to get your thoughts on two final things. The first is, you’ve written a lot about money and finance, but it sort of seems like one of the only industries that is having more money problems than financial services is the journalism industry.

How about the car industry?

Well, OK. Journalism is in the top five. But it’s more interesting for me to ask you about the mgazine industry than the car industry because, at least to my knowledge, you’re only heavily invested in one of them. And so I wonder what you think about that industry changing over the next couple of years. Especially since you’re a guy who does long-form journalism and books, and those are arguably things that translate less well to the internet.

[Laughs] That’s not terribly helpful.

Well it makes it a little hard for me to prophesize doom. And I hate spinning theories to which I’m an exception. So my sense is, there’ll always be a hunger for long-form journalism, and that it’s just a question of how it’s packaged. And that people will always figure out how to make it sort of viable. It’s never going to be a hugely profitable business: it’s more like the movie business or the car business in that there are all sorts of good non-economic reasons to be involved in it. The economic returns will always probably be driven down by too many people wanting to be in it.



But I don’t feel gloomy about the magazine business at all.

Well that’s nice! I feel pretty gloomy.

It’s always inherently in a state of turmoil of one form or another. But let me put it this way: when I write a long magazine piece that gets attention I feel like it’s more widely read now than it was 10 years ago, by a long way. In fact, it feels excessively well read. 20 years ago I might get a couple of notes in the mail and I’d hear about it maybe at a dinner party. And that would be the end of it, and it would go away very quickly. 10 years ago it would get passed around by email, and it would seem to have a life to me that would go on a little longer. Now the blogosphere picks it up and it becomes almost like a book: it lives for months. I’m getting responses to it for months. And I don’t think the journalism has gotten any better. It’s just the environment you publish it in is more able to rapidly get it to the people who are or might be interested in it. They’re more likely to see it. So the demand side of things is not a problem. People really want to read this stuff. The question is how you monetise that.

And there are still magazines that make plenty of money. Vanity Fair makes plenty of money. Huge sums of money. The New York Times Magazine makes plenty of money, it’s just buried inside this institution that doesn’t.

Well the Atlantic doesn’t have that problem. But I guess the question for us is how we copy something like Vanity Fair or the Economist or —

The Economist makes money, doesn’t it?

I think the Economist makes tons of money. I think their subscriber base is growing by the minute.



So it may be that the Atlantic and the New Yorker are inherently unprofitable. But they’ve always been inherently unprofitable enterprises. It’s not as if anyone was ever rolling in dough because they published the New Yorker.

