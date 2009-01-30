Michael Lewis: Stop Banking, Go Fishing (VIDEO)

Clusterstock favourite Michael Lewis weighs in with some advice for people worried about the economy and watching their investments implode. Stop it. Turn off CNBC, take a break. It’s a stock market, not Vegas and if you think otherwise you’re a fool.
But then again, it’s not your fault because Lewis says, “Markets conspire to make you feel stupid.”
(Via: Infectious Greed)
