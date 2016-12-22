US

MICHAEL LEWIS: This is what terrifies me the most about Trump's presidency

Graham Flanagan

Author Michael Lewis recently dropped by Business Insider to talk about his new book “The Undoing Project.”

We asked him what scares him about the idea of President-elect Trump taking office in 2017. Lewis thinks Trump’s supporters are going to be in for a big surprise if his actions as president contradict his campaign promises.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.