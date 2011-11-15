Michael Lewis Reveals The Secret To His Success

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With a knack for turning boring business topics into page-turning bestsellers and local heart-warming stories into the subject of Oscar-winning movies, Michael Lewis has become a darling of both the general public and industry professionals on Wall Street.



Do we even need to name anything on his long list of well-known books? See: Liar’s Poker, The Blind Side, Moneyball and The Big Short.

So we were pretty excited when a a Los Angeles Times profile on Lewis this weekend revealed some new facts about the author, including how he developed such an amazing talent for telling stories:

He attributes his knack for storytelling to being from New Orleans — the Cajun-Creole culture was key in teaching him how to “spin a story.” He told the LA Times: “But everybody tells stories in New Orleans. A New Orleanian ran Goldman Sachs in the golden age of Goldman Sachs, [Gustave] “Gus” Levy. And I think it’s because he really emerged from New Orleans with an advanced degree in spinning…. . And the financial world is all about that.”

He eats cornflakes.

The sharp wit and biting prose found in Lewis’ books are a result of a gig he had at a British magazine, the Spectator, when he was studying at the London School of Economics. Lewis said going from American journalism to British journalism was like going from “eating bratwurst to eating Mexican food.”

His dad told him never to become a lawyer, because he would have to listen to other people’s problems. (Seemed like Lewis didn’t take that last part to heart.)

