Michael Lewis on how to deal with bosses and control your own career

An unlikely candidate for the job, Michael Lewis started out working as a bond salesman for Salomon Brothers in the 1980s. He quit and at age 29, shot to fame with his semi-autobiographical work, “Liar’s Poker,” which chronicled the excesses of ’80s Wall Street.

Lewis has since authored many bestselling non-fiction works, including “Moneyball” and “The Big Short.” His newest title is “The Undoing Project.”

Here, Michael Lewis offers advice to his 20-something self — and everyone else — about how to take control of your own fate early in your career.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.