Michael Lewis Is On Air Force One Today, And He's Got A Big Story On Barack Obama Coming Up

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Moneyball writer Michael Lewis is travelling on Air Force One today, working on a new Vanity Fair piece about President Barack Obama, according to a White House pool report. We don’t know any details about the upcoming story, but we’re curious to know whether the piece is part of Lewis’ canon of work about the 2008 global financial crisis, or if he has moved on to a new topic of interest.



The president is travelling to the Port of Tampa this afternoon for a speech on trade with Latin America. From Florida, he will travel Cartagena, Colombia for the Summit of the Americas. It is not clear whether Lewis is along for the whole trip, or just the Tampa leg.

We emailed Vanity Fair for confirmation/details and will update when we hear back.

UPDATE: A spokeswoman for Vanity Fair declined to comment, citing the magazine’s policy against discussing upcoming work.

