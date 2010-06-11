I Pledge To Write Funnier Columns On Goldman Sachs

And anyway, if they are so keen to serve society instead of themselves, why do so many of these oath-takers wind up working on Wall Street, and, more specifically, for Goldman Sachs (GS) — a company whose CEO has been singled out by one of the oath’s creators for his blindness to the social consequences of his firm’s actions?



Lost in this orgy of nay-saying was the mounting evidence that the M.B.A. Oath already has had one clear practical consequence. In the past year graduates of the Harvard Business School have flooded Wall Street, as graduates of Harvard Business School tend to do, and brought with them their new passion for oaths.

It’s too early to say if oath-taking has attained a permanent new high, or we are living through some kind of “oath bubble.” What is clear is that many Wall Street firms, and Wall Street people, have found the need to have their own private oaths.

