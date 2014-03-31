Michael Lewis' New Book Starts Out With The Perfect Quote From 'The Wire'

The next book from Michael Lewis comes out Monday, and it’s called “Flash Boys.”

It’s all about the world of high-frequency trading, the controversial approach to making money on Wall Street using algorithms, computers, advanced coding, and other techniques to get around human opponents.

Lewis will be on “60 Minutes” tonight, and over the next several days there will be a lot of attention paid to the book, the contents of which have been held closely under wraps.

Marcus Baram at International Business Times got a copy of the book, and tweeted out the first page, which contains a clever reference to “The Wire.”

This quote from "The Wire" inspired Michael Lewis when he wrote "Flash Boys"… Attn: @TheStalwart @morningmoneyben pic.twitter.com/Wxz3N1Oqzq — marcus baram (@mbaram) March 30, 2014

