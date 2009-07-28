Michael Lewis: Goldman Sachs Is NOT A Vampire Squid

Goldman bashers might enjoy Michael Lewis’ tongue-in-cheek defence of the venerable Wall Street firm at Bloomberg today.



Here he debunks one of the biggest “rumours” surround the company:

rumour No. 5: Goldman Sachs is “a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.”

Those words are of course taken from a recent issue of Rolling Stone magazine and they are transparently false.

For starters, the vampire squid doesn’t feed on human flesh. Ergo, no vampire squid would ever wrap itself around the face of humanity, except by accident. And nothing that happens at Goldman Sachs — nothing that Goldman Sachs thinks, nothing that Goldman Sachs feels, nothing that Goldman Sachs does –ever happens by accident.

