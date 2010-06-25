Michael Lewis: "Goldman Sachs Is Doomed"

Michael Lewis believes Goldman Sachs will be unable to recover from the SEC case and its disastrous PR.



“This is a prediction that is going to come back and haunt me, he told CityAM, “but I think that Goldman Sachs is doomed.”

“I don’t think that in its current form it can survive,” he continued.

“We could be looking at four to five years, but the proprietary activities will split off, those people will end up in their own hedge fund – that is if new regulation doesn’t forbid it anyway.”

Wow! This is a serious sound-off on Goldman. He goes on:

“Their relationships with customers on every front are poisoned, and they can’t function as an investment consultant if they have this problem of honesty.”

And then he finally says something nice:

“Their problem is that they made money. With the others you think: ‘How crooked could they be if they lost $40bn?’ Goldman is exposed because it is more successful.”

