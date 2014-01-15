Michael Lewis Is Coming Out With A New Wall Street Book

Michael Lewis, the acclaimed author of The Big Short and Liar’s Poker, has written a new book about Wall Street, the New York Times reports.

The book is called “Flash Boys.” From the Times:

The book, titled “Flash Boys,” will be released by W.W. Norton & Company on March 31. A spokeswoman for Norton said the new book “is squarely in the realm of Wall Street.” Starling Lawrence, Mr. Lewis’s editor, said in a statement: “Michael is brilliant at finding the perfect narrative line for any subject. That’s what makes his books, no matter the topic, so indelibly memorable.”

Lewis, who also writes for Vanity Fair, is one of the most popular business journalists around these days.

