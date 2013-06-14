Michael Lewis And Arnold Schwarzenegger Sat Next To Each Other In First Class This Week

Photo:

Famed financial writer and terminator-turned-Californian-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger sat next to each other on their first class flight this week, according to the Australian Financial Review’s Rear Window column.

Lewis was speaking at an AFR lunch, where the the Money Ball author mentioned the first time he saw a room full of naked baseball players, and Schwarzenegger is here raising awareness for climate change.

At the lunch yesterday Lewis also described how he thinks he inadvertently caused the sub-prime crisis by making bond trading seem like such a cool job in his book Liar’s Poker.

